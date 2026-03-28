Yemen’s Houthis join Iran War, launch Missiles at Israel amid widening Middle East Crisis

SANAA – The situation in Middle East continues takes another dangerous turn as Yemen’s Houthi forces entered the war, launching their first missile toward Israel since the outbreak of the Iran conflict, announcing to continue escalation.

Israeli military confirmed detecting missiles fired from Yemen heading toward its territory. Air defense systems were immediately activated in an effort to intercept the incoming threat. This marks the first direct strike attempt from Yemen since the war moved into its second month, signaling a potentially explosive new phase.

BREAKING: Yemen's Houthis: We affirm that our fingers are on the trigger for direct military intervention in the following cases: The joining of any alliances with America and Israel against the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Axis of Jihad and Resistance. Using the Red Sea… pic.twitter.com/V3mgSFT8x4 — Clash Report (@clashreport) March 27, 2026

The attack came just hours after Iran reportedly unleashed multiple waves of missile strikes targeting Tel Aviv over 5-hour period. Sirens blared across the city over the weekend as Israeli defenses scrambled to respond, heightening fears of a rapidly widening conflict.

Claiming responsibility, the Houthis said the strike was a response to continued attacks on key infrastructure across Iran, Lebanon, Iraq, and the Palestinian territories. The assault include barrage of missiles, and Tel Aviv is expected to respond to this attack.

This latest escalation raises alarm over a broader regional war. Iran-backed Houthis have already showed their ability to strike long-range targets and disrupt vital global shipping lanes in the Red Sea, actions they previously carried out in support of Gaza.

Just a day earlier, the group hinted at possible intervention if pressure on Iran and its allies intensified. Now, that warning has become reality.

With Iran-aligned forces in Lebanon and Iraq already engaged, and tensions triggered weeks ago by US and Israeli strikes on Tehran, the entry of the Houthis signals that the conflict is no longer contained, and could spiral into a full-scale regional confrontation.