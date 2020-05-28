Three media employees died from coronavirus in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Three people who worked for media organization succumbed to coronavirus as death toll across country reached 1,260.

Two of the deceased were employees at Radio Pakistan while the third was Muhammad Zubar who was attached with 92 News.

Muhammad Ashfaq, a Senior Broadcast Engineer and Huma Zafar, an Urdu newscaster, died of the virus.

Muhammad Ashfaq was a regular employee of Radio Pakistan and known for his competence and dedication to technical work. He was very humble and friendly personality.

Huma Zafar was a contractual newsreader and had been reading national bulletins in CNO PBC for the last two decades. She was well educated lady and did her Phd in Psychology from abroad. She was also attached with Waqar un Nisa Girls College Rawalpindi as a senior faculty member.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Shibli Faraz, Information Secretary Akber Hussain Durrani, Director General Radio Pakistan Ambreen Jan, all the directors and staff of the national broadcaster have condoled the sad demise of both the PBC professionals and sympathized with the bereaved families.

Meanwhile, the Director General PBC, at a meeting at PBC Headquarters, has directed the concerned officers to strictly follow the SOPs in all the sections to check spread of Coronavirus.

All out preventive and precautionary measures are also being taken for safety of the PBC staff.