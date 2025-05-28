Rawalpindi police arrest 2 for stealing 9,600 books of primary schools from Education Dept

RAWALPINDI – Police have arrested two suspects involved in the theft of more than 9,600 books, which were meant to be distributed free of cost among students of government schools, from the Department of Education.

The action was taken by the City Police Station after receiving a complaint while the stolen books worth thousands of rupees have been recovered from the suspects.

These books had been printed by the Government of Punjab for primary school students and were to be distributed free of cost to various government schools.

Upon receiving information about the theft, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani took immediate notice and ordered the arrest of those involved and the prompt recovery of the stolen books.

Using technical resources and human intelligence, City Police not only arrested the main suspects but also successfully recovered all the stolen books.

Police have stated that other accomplices and facilitators of the arrested suspects will also be apprehended soon.

The police spokesperson said the suspects in custody will be formally charged with solid evidence so that they can be given appropriate punishment by the court.