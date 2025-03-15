Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Honhaar Scholarship Program Latest Update for students

LAHORE – Honhaar Scholarship, the flagship project of Punjab government, continues to expand and is now open to students from other regions including Gilgit-Baltistan.

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz gave the nod to the expansion of Honhaar Scholarship program to include students from northern region of GB – the mountainous region with the highest literacy rate of any region in the Asian nation.

The move aims to support education of talented students from region by offering financial assistance for their professional studies in Punjab.

GB government officials hailed Punjab government for its commitment to education and expressed gratitude for this generous gesture, highlighting the importance of such initiatives in empowering students.

Honhaar Scholarship Program

In Punjab, the scholarship will now be available to students enrolled in professional educational institutions. To ensure easy access to information and timely resolution of issues, a dedicated Help Desk has been established.

Students can reach out for support at 042-99231903-4, WhatsApp number 0303-4002777 and 0303-4002999, or send online complaints to complainthonhaar@punjabhec.gov.pk and honhaar@punjabhec.gov.pk.

With this initiative, Punjab CM Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz urged students to focus solely on their studies without the burden of fees, which is the government’s responsibility.

This expansion of Honhaar Scholarship program is part of Punjab government’s ongoing efforts to provide educational opportunities and financial support to deserving students.

Punjab CM Honhaar Scholarship Program; Check if you’re eligible to apply

 

