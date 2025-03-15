Notified chicken, egg rates in Lahore today – 15 March 2025

LAHORE – The district government in Lahore has issued notified rate list for chicken and egg prices for today, March 15, 2025.

Staying informed about current prices and market trends is essential for consumers and businesses alike to navigate the dynamic poultry market effectively.

Chicken meat serves as a staple protein source in many households as its per capital consumption reached above seven kilogramme. This growth underscores the rising popularity of chicken meat nationwide.

During the holy month of Ramazan, there is a noticeable surge in demand for chicken meat in Lahore.

However, market prices often fluctuate due to factors like demand, supply, and seasonal variations. For instance, during Ramazan, prices can surge due to increased demand.

To maintain a uniformity in prices, the district government issues rate list on daily basis. All shopkeepers are bound to display the list at a prominent place visible to consumers.

Chicken Rates in Lahore Today

As per notified rates, the retail price of per kilogramme chicken meat has been fixed at Rs595 for March 15 while per dozen eggs’ price stands at Rs286.