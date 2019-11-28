PM Imran hits out at rivals after Pakistan's top court gives extension to COAS Bajwa
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that the Supreme Court verdict had served a major blow to the elements wanted a clash between institutions.
His response comes after the top court approved a six-month extension in Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa's tenure
In a series of tweets, the prime minister said: "Today must be a great disappointment to those who expected the country to be destabilised by a clash of institutions".
“That this did not happen must be of special disappointment to our external enemies & mafias within mafias who have stashed their loot abroad and seek to protect this loot by destabilising the country,” he added.
He highlighted that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was the first political party in country to advocate an independent judiciary and rule of law 23 years ago.
He went on to say, "In 2007, PTI was in the forefront of the Movement for Independence of the Judiciary & I was jailed for it".
He further said that he had the greatest respect for Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa, calling him one of the greatest Jurists produced by Pakistan.
