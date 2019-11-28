Sanam Chaudhry has tied the knot with Somee Chohan

LAHORE - 2019 is turning out to be the year of the weddings as many high profile Pakistani celebrities have tied the knot in the current year, with just one month left in 2019 ending, one more Pakistani TV star has got hitched to the love of her life.

The TV actor Sanam Chauhdry is now Nikkahfied. She took to social media announcing her marriage to Punjabi Singer/Composer Somee Chohan .

Introducing herself as Mr. Somee Chohan , Sanam shared some beautiful photos of her Nikah ceremony on her Instagram. Yes, she definitely makes a very pretty bride.

Here are the beautiful pictures from Sanam 's Nikkah event:

Earlier, there were rumours that the actress has quit showbiz and moved abroad. However, she refuted it. The Ghar Titli Ka Par actor has not been seen TV lately, after her last appearance in a drama in August.

Many congratulations to the newly married from team Daily Pakistan Global.