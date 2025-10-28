Why India is upset over Bangladesh chief adviser’s gift to Pakistan’s top General?

ISLAMABAD – Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus presented Pakistan’s Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, a coffee table book titled Art of Triumph: Graffiti of Bangladesh’s New Dawn.

In a move bound to rattle South Asian diplomacy, The book, Art of Triumph: Graffiti of Bangladesh’s New Dawn, features a cover map showing India’s northeastern states as part of “Greater Bangladesh.”

The gift, presented during a high-profile meeting in Dhaka, aimed at strengthening defence ties, immediately went viral online, causing fury across India. Social media users slammed the portrayal as a blatant distortion of Indian territory.

Last year, a senior aide in Bangladesh’s interim government posted a similar map online showing parts of West Bengal, Tripura, and Assam as Bangladeshi land, prompting a strong protest from India.

Yunus referred to India’s northeast as landlocked and encouraged China to expand influence in the region, calling Bangladesh the “Guardian of the Ocean,” further straining ties with New Delhi.