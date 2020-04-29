COVID-19: Indian police beat up quarantined people in IoK
Associated Press of Pakistan
05:49 PM | 29 Apr, 2020
COVID-19: Indian police beat up quarantined people in IoK
ISLAMABAD – Several people were injured when Indian police used brute force against them when they came out of their quarantine place in Islamabad district of the occupied Kashmir to protest against apathy of the authorities.

According to Kashmir Media Service, More than 100 people including 30 children with even some toddlers are quarantined at the Government Boys Degree College in Khannabal area of Islamabad.

People complained that they were neither provided proper food, nor other amenities.

They said authorities had not even once fumigated the place over the past one week.

"Not only the quality of the food is bad, the quantity is decreasing everyday as well. Our children are going hungry,"a person said.

"Poor people like us are dragged to such filthy centers. Nobody pays attention to our woes and when we protest we are beaten ruthlessly," another person said.

