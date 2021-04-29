Korean ambassador meets COAS Bajwa to discuss matters of mutual interest

09:49 PM | 29 Apr, 2021
Korean ambassador meets COAS Bajwa to discuss matters of mutual interest
RAWALPINDI - Suh Sangpyo, Korean Ambassador to Pakistan called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), today.

According to the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), during the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security and enhanced bilateral & defence cooperation were discussed.

COAS said that Pakistan attaches great importance to furthering bilateral relations with the Republic of Korea in all domains.

Both reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations including efforts for peace and security in the region.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan Peace Process.

