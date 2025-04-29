Karachi Ride-Hailing services to be integrated under single regulatory framework

KARACHI – The government of Sindh unveiled plan to streamline all ride-hailing platforms for residents of provincial capital Karachi.

In major step towards transforming urban mobility, Sindh government announced plans to implement a unified regulatory system for all ride-hailing services operating in Karachi, alongside the introduction of an Electric Vehicle (EV) taxi network.

The announcement was made during high-level meeting of Sindh Transport Department chaired by Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon. The meeting was attended by key officials including Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, Transport Secretary Asad Zaman, and Sindh Mass Transit Authority MD Kamal Dayo.

The unified system aims to streamline operations of ride-hailing services, enhance service quality, and ensure passenger safety. “We are working towards bringing all taxi services under a single, efficient system that guarantees fare transparency and strict vehicle inspections,” said Minister Memon.

As part of its green transport strategy, the Sindh government is fast-tracking the launch of an EV taxi service. The initiative is expected to help modernize the taxi network and significantly reduce environmental pollution in the metropolis.

To make EV taxis more accessible, the government is exploring easy financing options for the public, including installment plans.

Further emphasizing gender-inclusive mobility, Minister Memon announced the launch of a pink scooter program for women. In the first phase, 1,000 scooters will be distributed free of charge to working women and female students. “This initiative reflects our commitment to women’s empowerment and their access to safe and reliable transport,” he said.

Additionally, the government plans to phase out conventional buses in Karachi, relocating them to other districts and replacing them with electric buses. Double-decker buses are set to arrive in June, with another fleet expected by early July.

To support this transition, infrastructure work is underway, including EV charging stations and designated parking areas. The upcoming provincial budget is expected to allocate increased funds to further expand and improve public transport facilities.

This initiative marks a significant step in Karachi’s shift toward sustainable, inclusive, and technology-driven transportation.