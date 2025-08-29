Pakistan, Armenia mull establishing diplomatic ties

ISLAMABAD – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar announced on Friday that Pakistan is considering establishing diplomatic relations with Armenia.

In a post on X, Dar said he had a cordial phone conversation with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, during which both sides agreed to explore the possibility of formal ties.

Armenia’s Foreign Minister also confirmed the development on X, stating that the two leaders discussed cooperation at bilateral and multilateral levels in light of recent regional developments.

Pakistan and Armenia have not had formal diplomatic relations, mainly due to Islamabad’s longstanding support for Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed a US-brokered peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan, congratulating both nations and reaffirming Pakistan’s support for Azerbaijan.