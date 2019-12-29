PM Imran's Jihad against corruption continues with full force: Firdous
Associated Press of Pakistan
07:49 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
PM Imran's Jihad against corruption continues with full force: Firdous
Share

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Sunday Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Jihad against corruption continues with full force.

In a series of tweets, she said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is supposed to carry out action against mega corruption scandals and it would do its job with reinforced commitment.

She said action would definitely be taken against those government employees who have secured personal interests through procedural flaws or departmental lacunas.

She said public office holders, who have increased their assets manifold, misusing authorities would not be spared of action.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said under National Accountability Bureau Amendment Ordinance, honest public office holders would be able to make decisions in public interest fearlessly to perform their constitutional responsibilities.

She regretted that Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz spokespersons, who frequently spoke against NAB, are doing politics on NAB Amendment Ordinance.

She said even the strong opponents of Imran Khan have failed and would fail to level allegation of corruption against him.

She said Imran Khan has no fear of accountability as the country’s apex court has declared him truthful and righteous.

More From This Category
New Year's Eve: Pillion riding banned in Karachi, ...
10:53 AM | 31 Dec, 2019
Car, trailer collision claims 3 lives near Karachi
09:48 AM | 31 Dec, 2019
At least 4 dead after van plunges into ravine in ...
09:05 AM | 31 Dec, 2019
Facebook blocks Radio Pakistan over Kashmir ...
09:38 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
Modi's anti-Muslim agenda imminent threat to ...
07:20 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
Pakistan launches first-ever health insurance ...
06:34 PM | 30 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Kendall Jenner scores the title of the highest-paid Instagram influencer of 2019
03:49 PM | 30 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr