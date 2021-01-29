JI stalwart Hafiz Salman Butt passes away at 65
Share
LAHORE – Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leader and former Member National Assembly Hafiz Salman Butt breathed his last in Lahore on Thursday at age 65.
A party spokesperson said Butt suffered a heart attack last night. He was undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital after suffering from a heart attack. The JI leader had diabetes and renal disease for a long time.
The deceased's funeral prayers will be held in Mansoorah today at 2 pm.
Salman Butt elected to national and Punjab assemblies three times since 1985. He took an active part in students' politics as a leader of Jamiat and was elected as vice president of the Punjab University Students Union.
Dr. Samina Raheel Qazi took to Twitter to condole the death of the party leader. Samina wrote May Allah have mercy on his soul and grant him a place in Jannat-ul-Firdous.
ہر مہم میں ہم بہنوں کا مان ۔#حافظ سلمان ۔اسمبلی میں یا اسمبلی کے باہر ایک شیر جوان بھائ ۔اللہ اپنی رحمتوں میں اپنی پناہوں میں رکھنا ۔ہمارے سب پیاروں کے ساتھ جنت الفردوس عطا کرنا ????رب اغفرہ وارحمہ???? pic.twitter.com/wtzJFbeazo— Dr Samia Raheel Qazi (@SamiaRQazi) January 28, 2021
- Pakistan Army Chief, Qatar Emir discuss regional security, defence ...09:41 AM | 29 Jan, 2021
- Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,644 new infections, 46 deaths in 24 hours09:35 AM | 29 Jan, 2021
- JI stalwart Hafiz Salman Butt passes away at 6509:16 AM | 29 Jan, 2021
- Live Open Market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - ...08:49 AM | 29 Jan, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 29 January 202108:40 AM | 29 Jan, 2021
- This new drama has become Netflix's most popular series ever06:55 PM | 28 Jan, 2021
- Pamela Anderson marries for the fifth time05:50 PM | 28 Jan, 2021
- Inside Bakhtawar Bhutto's Mehndi at Bilawal House04:40 PM | 28 Jan, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
- Stars who turned down plastic surgery07:32 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021