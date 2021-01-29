JI stalwart Hafiz Salman Butt passes away at 65
Web Desk
09:16 AM | 29 Jan, 2021
Share

LAHORE – Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leader and former Member National Assembly Hafiz Salman Butt breathed his last in Lahore on Thursday at age 65.

A party spokesperson said Butt suffered a heart attack last night. He was undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital after suffering from a heart attack. The JI leader had diabetes and renal disease for a long time.

The deceased's funeral prayers will be held in Mansoorah today at 2 pm.

Salman Butt elected to national and Punjab assemblies three times since 1985. He took an active part in students' politics as a leader of Jamiat and was elected as vice president of the Punjab University Students Union.

Dr. Samina Raheel Qazi took to Twitter to condole the death of the party leader. Samina wrote May Allah have mercy on his soul and grant him a place in Jannat-ul-Firdous.

