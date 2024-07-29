Search

Pakistan

Yasmin Rashid shifted from jail to Shaukat Khanum Hospital after her health deteriorates

Web Desk
10:25 PM | 29 Jul, 2024
Yasmin Rashid
Source: File photo

PTI leader Yasmin Rashid was admitted to Lahore’s Shaukat Khanum Hospital (SKH) on Monday, as confirmed by her lawyer.

Yasmin has been in prison for over a year, facing multiple charges related to the events of May 9, 2023, when widespread protests and riots erupted following the arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan.

Initially detained on May 12 last year under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, she was later arrested for her alleged involvement in the May 9 unrest. In May, Rashid was hospitalized at Lahore’s Services Hospital after losing consciousness in Kot Lakhpat Jail.

Advocate Rana Mudassar Umer, her lawyer, said that she was transferred to SKH after her health deteriorated in prison. He mentioned that Yasmin had been experiencing breathing difficulties for several days, and her hemoglobin levels—the protein responsible for carrying oxygen from the lungs to the rest of the body—were found to be low.

"Yasmeen Rashid was scheduled for cancer tests two months ago, but they were not conducted," Umer stated, noting that she was moved from the prison hospital to SKH due to her worsening condition.
 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

10:25 PM | 29 Jul, 2024

Yasmin Rashid shifted from jail to Shaukat Khanum Hospital after her ...

09:21 PM | 29 Jul, 2024

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi's physical remand extended by 10 days in ...

08:25 PM | 29 Jul, 2024

ECP officially recognises 93 PTI MPAs in Punjab, KP and Sindh ...

07:57 PM | 29 Jul, 2024

Pakistan Navy inducts offshore patrol vessel PNS Hunain

05:53 PM | 29 Jul, 2024

Solider martyred, 16 injured in violent mob assault in Gwadar

04:36 PM | 29 Jul, 2024

SBP cuts policy rate by 100bps to 19.5%

Pakistan

11:01 AM | 28 Jul, 2024

Cola Next in turmoil as top executives go missing after abduction of ...

04:33 PM | 28 Jul, 2024

Pakistani swimmer Jehanara finishes third in 200m freestyle heat at ...

06:51 PM | 28 Jul, 2024

30 dead, 145 injured in ongoing Parachinar tribal conflict

09:03 AM | 28 Jul, 2024

Pakistan mulls cutting free electricity, fuel for all govt officials ...

08:05 PM | 27 Jul, 2024

US senator seeks 'punishment' for Pakistan for 'threatening' India

09:20 PM | 27 Jul, 2024

Two Japanese climbers go missing while attempting to scale K2

Advertisement

Latest

10:25 PM | 29 Jul, 2024

Yasmin Rashid shifted from jail to Shaukat Khanum Hospital after her health deteriorates

Gold & Silver

02:27 PM | 29 Jul, 2024

Gold sees slight gains in Pakistan as new business week begins

Forex

Currency Rates Today in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 29 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 29, 2024 (Monday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 278.4 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.

British Pound rate is 356 for buying, and 360.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.80 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.80.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.4  278.4 
Euro EUR 301.75 303.85
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 360.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.80 77.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.8 74.53
Australian Dollar AUD 184.85 186.65
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.05 749.05
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.75 205.75
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908 917
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.4 204.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.5 7.65

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: