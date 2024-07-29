Yasmin Rashid shifted from jail to Shaukat Khanum Hospital after her health deteriorates

PTI leader Yasmin Rashid was admitted to Lahore’s Shaukat Khanum Hospital (SKH) on Monday, as confirmed by her lawyer.
Yasmin has been in prison for over a year, facing multiple charges related to the events of May 9, 2023, when widespread protests and riots erupted following the arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan.
Initially detained on May 12 last year under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, she was later arrested for her alleged involvement in the May 9 unrest. In May, Rashid was hospitalized at Lahore’s Services Hospital after losing consciousness in Kot Lakhpat Jail.
Advocate Rana Mudassar Umer, her lawyer, said that she was transferred to SKH after her health deteriorated in prison. He mentioned that Yasmin had been experiencing breathing difficulties for several days, and her hemoglobin levels—the protein responsible for carrying oxygen from the lungs to the rest of the body—were found to be low.
"Yasmeen Rashid was scheduled for cancer tests two months ago, but they were not conducted," Umer stated, noting that she was moved from the prison hospital to SKH due to her worsening condition.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 29, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 278.4 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate is 356 for buying, and 360.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.80 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|278.4
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|360.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.80
|77.55
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.8
|74.53
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.85
|186.65
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
