Patients’ Aid Launches 2026 League to Fund Free Diagnostics at JPMC

The Patients’ Aid Cricket Premier League 2026, presented by Jubilee Life Insurance, will bring together corporate sponsors, philanthropists, and cricket fans in Karachi this July with a healthcare goal that goes beyond sport: funding a modern Histopathology Laboratory at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), Karachi, where cancer biopsy and diagnostic services will be provided free of cost.

The event will be hosted at DHA Sports Club and Moin Khan Academy, turning cricket into a platform for healthcare financing and early cancer detection.

Organisers highlight that a single biopsy in Pakistan can cost anywhere between Rs10,000 and Rs100,000, putting it out of reach for many families. For patients already burdened by travel and treatment expenses, this often leads to delays in diagnosis, which can significantly affect treatment outcomes.

The proposed facility aims to remove this barrier by ensuring free and timely histopathology services, allowing doctors to detect and classify cancers earlier and more accurately.

According to the Patients’ Aid Foundation, the new laboratory will support early diagnosis of breast, lung, oral, gynecological, and blood cancers, along with other pathological conditions. The centre is expected to serve around 150 patients daily, reducing waiting times and improving turnaround for biopsy reports.

Officials say faster diagnostics can directly translate into earlier treatment decisions and improved survival chances, particularly for patients arriving from underserved areas of Sindh and Balochistan.

Patients’ Aid Foundation has previously supported upgrades in emergency care, dialysis services, cancer treatment support, and surgical facilities at JPMC, where thousands of patients rely on public healthcare every day.

The league is being positioned not just as a sporting event but as a CSR-driven fundraising platform. Businesses are being invited to sponsor teams and partnerships, with proceeds directed toward establishing the new diagnostic centre.

Organisers say the initiative aims to connect corporate engagement with public healthcare needs in a more structured and measurable way, particularly in high-burden diseases like cancer where early detection remains a critical gap.

Supporters and sponsors can contribute to the campaign through the official donation portal. The initiative frames itself as a simple proposition: cricket may be the attraction, but the outcome is healthcare access that could change the trajectory of thousands of patients who otherwise face delayed or unaffordable diagnosis.

Donate Now: https://patientsaidjpmc.org/fund-for-cancer-treatment-cyberknife/