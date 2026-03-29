Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 29 March 2026

KARACHI – The local currency market witnessed steady activity today, with major international currencies maintaining strong positions against the Pakistani Rupee.

US Dollar remained stable at Rs. 279.50 (buying) and Rs. 280.20 (selling), continuing to dominate trading volumes. Meanwhile, the Euro showed a firm trend, trading between Rs. 322.02 and Rs. 328.75, reflecting sustained demand in the European corridor.

UK Pound Sterling remained one of the highest-valued currencies in the market, recorded at Rs. 372.38 (buying)and Rs. 380.98 (selling). UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal held stable positions. The Dirham was traded at Rs. 75.90 to Rs. 77.25, while the Riyal hovered between Rs. 74.20 and Rs. 75.45, supported by consistent remittance inflows from overseas workers.

Swiss Franc and Kuwaiti Dinar remained among the highest in value, with the Dinar reaching up to Rs. 900.45 on the selling side. Asian currencies such as the Japanese Yen and Chinese Yuan showed relatively lower but stable trading ranges.

Market analysts suggest that the rupee is experiencing controlled fluctuations, with demand for major currencies staying consistent due to import payments and remittances.