TCL opens new flagship store in the hub of Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – TCL, the No. 1 TV brand in Pakistan, always looking to provide an ever-improving customer experience has launched its Flagship Experience Centre in Islamabad located in Roshan Centre, Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area.

This store will act as a central location to provide consumers in the capital city with an enhanced experience of TCL products in a premium environment.

On November 28, a launch event was held to celebrate the opening of the new store. The flagship store in Islamabad is a continuation of TCL’s efforts to provide Pakistani consumers with the high-quality product experience that they are known for.

Speaking about the launch, Sunny Yang, GM TCL Pakistan stated, “I am extremely pleased to announce the launch of our Experience Centre in Islamabad. With our full premium range on display, it’s relaxed and elegant setup, it fully embodies our goal to allow consumers to experience TCL the brand and what it stands for, not just in Pakistan but across the world, as one of the leading Consumer Electronics brands globally.

Majid Niazi, Marketing Manager TCL added, “We are very pleased to launch our Flagship Experience Centre in Islamabad. We already have a very strong base of consumers in Islamabad / Rawalpindi who have trusted TCL over the years and we hope with the opening of this store, even more people will be able to truly experience TCL the brand and its entire range of products in a premium shopping environment.

TCL is one of the leading players in the Global Consumer Electronics industry with a presence in over 150 countries. In Pakistan, TCL is one of the leading LED TV Brands which has recently become the No.1 TV Brand in Pakistan, with a particular focus in High-End 4K UHD, Smart and Big Size TVs, in which it has a significant market share.