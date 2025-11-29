‘7 Jets Down, S‑400 Batteries destroyed’ DG ISPR slams Indian Army Chief’s ‘War Trailer’ claims

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s DG ISPR made sharp rebuke of Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi’s recent statement comparing the brief May conflict to a “trailer” rather than a full-fledged operation, calling it a delusional fantasy.

According to DG ISPR, the so-called trailer including shooting of 7 Indian aircraft, attacks on 26 locations, and the destruction of S‑400 batteries, and that would be nothing short of a horror movie if it were ever turned into reality.

Addressing senior journalists on matters of national security, Pak Army spokesperon made it clear that Pakistan is unshaken by cinematic bravado, dismissing the trailer as “self-delusion masquerading as military might.”

On the regional front, he warned that the Afghan regime now poses a threat not only to Pakistan but to the entire region and the world, emphasizing that Islamabad’s concerns are with the Afghan Taliban regime, not ordinary Afghan citizens.

General Dwivedi, speaking at a defense conference in New Delhi, had earlier described the May confrontation as a mere “trailer,” claiming it lasted 88 hours and declaring that India is fully prepared to provide Pakistan with a “thorough education” if similar opportunities arise in the future.

The remarks come against the backdrop of India’s May strikes inside Pakistan, which sparked four days of intense cross-border fighting, claiming at least 70 lives and resulting in the downing of Indian jets, including Rafale aircraft.