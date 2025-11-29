Babusar-Naran Road closed to all traffic due to snowfall

CHILAS – The Babusar-Naran Road has been closed to all types of traffic due to heavy snowfall and severe cold weather, as announced by Deputy Commissioner Diamer, Attaur Rehman Kakhar.

The notification, issued on November 29, confirmed that the Babusar Top and adjacent areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are now off-limits for travel.

The closure follows dangerous conditions caused by accumulating snow, making the road slippery and hazardous for vehicles.

No immediate measures have been taken to clear the snow, further exacerbating the risks.

In addition, security forces deployed in the Diamer and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regions have been recalled. Given the ongoing weather and safety concerns, the road will remain closed until further notice.

Travelers and locals are advised to avoid the area until conditions improve.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast that most areas of the country will experience cold and dry weather, with severe cold expected in mountainous regions, particularly during the early morning and late evening hours.

It said dense fog is likely to form in the plains of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the morning and night. Over the next few days, temperatures are expected to drop further in northern regions, while fog will gradually increase in the plains of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In the past 24 hours, most areas of the country experienced cold and dry weather, with intense cold conditions prevailing in the hilly areas. Fog remained persistent in some of the plains of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The minimum temperature recorded was -11°C in Skardu. Meanwhile, Lahore continues to rank as one of the most polluted cities in Pakistan, holding the fifth position in the list of the most polluted cities today.