Kasur Cardiology Chief fights for life after Heart Attack as key injection unavailable

ISLAMABAD – Dr. Shahabuddin, head of the Cardiology Department Kasur, suffered a heart attack, but the hospital did not have life-saving injection required to stabilize him after cadiac arrest.

The injection had to be sourced from private hospital located some 25 kilometers away. The hospital’s CEO confirmed that Dr. Shahabuddin experienced a heart attack but said he was unaware of the shortage of the critical injection.

Deputy M.S also said they were not informed about the incident and promised to take appropriate action. Hospital Medical Superintendent M.S revealed that the injection had been available until three days ago, but the hospital’s stock had run out, leaving the life-saving medicine temporarily unavailable.

This is not first such incident as people face similar problem in busy healthcare system. The shortage of essential and life-saving medicines is common. Across the country, hospitals frequently face stockouts of critical drugs, putting patients’ lives at risk.

Healthcare experts warn that such shortages can have fatal consequences, especially for patients with heart conditions, cancer, and other life-threatening illnesses.