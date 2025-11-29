Woman’s heated clash with Pakistani dermatologist over failed skin whitening goes viral

LAHORE – A young woman has been spotted holding heated argument with Dr. Sidra Aziz, a dermatologist, in a viral video following dissatisfaction with a skin whitening treatment.

The woman had undergone a series of 10 injections, costing Rs60,000, but claimed there were no visible results in terms of skin lightening. Dissatisfied with the results, the woman visited the doctor and secretly filmed her conversation with the dermatologist.

In the video, the woman demands a refund for the treatment, accusing the doctor of failing to deliver the promised results.

During the confrontation, Dr. Sidra can be seen tearing up the patient’s medical records while responding to her complaint, stating that the payment had already been refunded.

یہ لڑکی وائٹنگ ٹریٹمنٹ کے لئے ڈاکٹر سدرہ کے پاس گئی۔ 60 ہزار لگانے کے بعد بھی رنگ گورا نہیں ہوا تو ڈاکٹر کی کلاس بھی لی اور ساتھ چھپکے سے وڈیو بنا کر وائرل بھی کر دی۔

اب اس میں قصور ڈاکٹر کا ھے یا اس لڑکی کا؟؟ pic.twitter.com/zUns83z5hd — چوہدری شاہد محمود (@CSMR786) November 28, 2025

However, the customer insisted that she did not receive the full amount back and threatens to post the video on social media if her full payment is not returned.

The video quickly went viral, sparking a range of reactions online. Some social media users defended the doctor, pointing out that such treatments don’t guarantee results and that it’s unrealistic to expect immediate results from skin whitening procedures.

One user commented, “The girl is wrong; doctors can’t guarantee results 100%,” while another remarked, “The obsession with fair skin is damaging.”

Others questioned the patient’s actions, suggesting that a clear explanation and written agreement should be made before undergoing such treatments to set realistic expectations.

One user even argued, “Complete counseling should be done with the patient before treatment to make it clear that results may vary.”

Some users even called for legal action against the patient for sharing the video without permission, citing cybercrime laws. “There should be action against this girl under cybercrime laws for posting the video without consent,” one comment read.

As the video continues to circulate, the debate around skin whitening treatments, customers expectations, and social media behavior intensifies.