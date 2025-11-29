President Zardari stresses on national unity, integrated policies in addressing security challenges

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday underscored the importance of informed leadership, national cohesion, and integrated policy formulation in confronting Pakistan’s contemporary security challenges.

The president visited the National Defence University (NDU), Islamabad, and addressed the participants of the 27th National Security Workshop (NSW-27), ISPR said.

The workshop brought together parliamentarians, senior civil and military officers, and representatives from academia and civil society. NSW-27 focused on deepening participants’ understanding of the interplay among various elements of national power under the framework of Comprehensive National Security.

In his address, the President congratulated the participants on successfully completing the workshop and commended their dedication to strengthening national security awareness.

NDU’s National Security Workshop remains one of the country’s premier platforms for fostering national-level dialogue, enhancing institutional capacity, and promoting a whole-of-nation approach to national security.

The President also awarded certificates to the graduating participants.