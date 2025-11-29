Two sons arrested for hiring contract killer to murder father in Nowshera

PESHAWAR – In a shocking turn of events, two sons from Nowshera district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have been arrested for allegedly orchestrating the murder of their father.

Police said the sons hired a contract killer to murder their father due to ongoing domestic disputes.

The police confirmed that the crime was carefully planned and carried out by the two sons, who reportedly arranged for the hitman to carry out the killing.

Along with the two sons, the police also arrested the hired assassin and two other accomplices involved in the crime.

The authorities are continuing their investigation into the murder case, with further details expected to emerge as the investigation progresses. Police have vowed to take strict action against all those involved in the heinous crime.

Meanwhile, a tragic incident unfolded in Islamabad when an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the city’s police force was shot dead by unknown assailants. The shooting occurred near the CDA Chowk, within the jurisdiction of the Sabzi Mandi Police Station.

According to reports, the assailants opened fire on ASI Ali Akbar, striking him with multiple bullets before fleeing the scene. Police sources confirmed that ASI Ali Akbar was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. However, he succumbed to his injuries during the journey and passed away before reaching medical care.

Authorities are investigating the incident and are working to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.