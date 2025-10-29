Babar Azam flops on T20 Comeback, equals Shahid Afridi’s Worst Duck Record

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam faced disappointment in the first T20 International against South Africa, being dismissed for zero in just two balls by Corbin Bosch.

This innings saw former skipper equal Shahid Afridi’s unwanted record of being out for a duck eight times in T20 Internationals.

Fans expressed their frustration on social media, saying Babar not only missed a run-out and dropped a catch during the match but also failed to contribute with the bat. One user wrote, “Babar, please come back to form; it’s becoming difficult to defend now.”

With this dismissal, Babar Azam is now joint-third with Shahid Afridi on the list of Pakistani players who have been dismissed for zero the most times in T20 Internationals, adding a rare low point to his otherwise illustrious career.

The early setback from the team’s star batter contributed to Pakistan’s collapse, as South Africa defeated Pakistan by 55 runs in the first T20I in Rawalpindi.