Pakistan reveals T20I, ODI Squads; Babar Azam, Naseem Shah make comeback

LAHORE – After being sideliened for months, former skipper Babar Azam is back in Pakistan’s T20I squad, just in time for a thrilling home season. PCB announced teams for the upcoming white-ball series against South Africa, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe, bringing a mix of experience and fresh faces.

Star batter has been recalled to the national T20I squad, as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday unveiled squads for the upcoming white-ball home series against South Africa, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe. Babar, who last appeared in a T20I against South Africa in Centurion in December 2024, missed recent assignments against Bangladesh, West Indies, and the Asia Cup 2025. His return marks a significant boost to Pakistan’s batting lineup ahead of a busy home season.

Board named a 15-member squad for the T20I series against South Africa and the following tri-nation series, while a 16-player group will feature in the ODIs against South Africa and Sri Lanka.

Salman Ali Agha has retained the T20I captaincy, while Shaheen Shah Afridi will take charge of the ODI team for the first time in his career. In notable changes, Abdul Samad and Naseem Shah make their comebacks to the T20 side, and Usman Tariq has earned his maiden call-up.

For the ODIs, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, and Haseebullah have been brought back into the squad, reflecting a blend of experience and youth as Pakistan prepares for an extended home run.

The T20I series against South Africa will kick off in Rawalpindi on October 28, followed by matches in Lahore on October 31 and November 1. The ODI series will take place in Faisalabad from November 4 to 8.

Pakistan will then host Sri Lanka for three ODIs in Rawalpindi from November 11 to 15, before moving on to the T20I tri-nation series involving Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, to be played from November 17 to 29 across Rawalpindi and Lahore.

Pakistan T20I Squad (15 Players)

Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan (wk), Usman Tariq.

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Moqim.

Pakistan ODI Squad (16 Players)

Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Faisal Akram, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha.