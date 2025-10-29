India, China hold high-level talks to fix border issues

BEIJING/NEW DELHI – Chinese and Indian militaries held high-level talks to address management of their shared Himalayan frontier. Both sides agreed to use established mechanisms to tackle any “on-ground issues,” signaling a renewed commitment to stability.

The discussions follow landmark agreement designed to reduce military friction along the volatile border, where deadly 2020 clash claimed 20 Indian and four Chinese lives. Since then, India and China have taken major steps to improve relations, including resuming direct flights and boosting trade and investment flows.

Defence Ministry confirmed that the latest round of talks took place on Saturday at the Indian side of the border meeting point. Officials stressed that military and diplomatic channels would continue to be key tools for maintaining peace and preventing escalation.

India’s Foreign Ministry added, “Both sides agreed to continue utilizing existing mechanisms to resolve any ground issues along the border and uphold peace.”

The momentum comes on the heels of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first visit to China in seven years, in August, for a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. During the visit, Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized that the two nations are development partners rather than rivals, exploring ways to strengthen trade ties amid ongoing global tariff challenges.

Experts say this series of talks marks a turning point in one of the world’s most sensitive border regions, raising hopes for long-term stability and cooperation between two of Asia’s largest powers.