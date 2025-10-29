Wife assaulted by woman seeking to marry her husband in Lahore

LAHORE – A woman in the Mustafaabad area of Lahore was allegedly attacked by a woman seeking to marry her husband and her male accomplices after she attempted to prevent him from taking a second wife.

Reports said the victim was assaulted at her home following her objections to her husband’s second marriage. The incident sparked outrage, prompting immediate intervention by authorities.

Chairperson of the Punjab Women Protection Authority, Hina Pervez Butt, visited the victim’s home to gather details of the incident. She assured the woman and her family of full legal, medical, and psychological support. Butt also directed police officials to arrest all the identified perpetrators without delay.

Expressing strong condemnation of the act, Hina Pervez Butt stated, “It is highly reprehensible to enter a woman’s home and subject her to violence. Those responsible will face severe legal consequences.”

She further emphasized that the Punjab government remains unwavering in its commitment to the protection of women, stating, “The vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, ‘A Safe Punjab for Women,’ is our mission, and there will be no compromise on women’s safety.”