Arrest warrants for Ekta Kapoor and her mother over erotic web series 'XXX'

Noor Fatima
03:29 PM | 29 Sep, 2022
Arrest warrants for Ekta Kapoor and her mother over erotic web series 'XXX'
Share

Indian producer and director Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor have been summoned by Bihar's Begusarai Court following the issuance of arrest warrants on charges of insulting soldiers and disgracing their families with objectionable scenes in the second season of her latest web series, XXX

According to multiple media outlets, complainant and ex-serviceman in Begusarai Shambhu Kumar filed the complaint in 2020 while judge Vikas Kumar issued the warrant.

XXX aired on ALTBalaji –owned by Ekta Kapoor's TV company Balaji Telefilms– with whom Shobha Kapoor is associated.

Kumar's advocate, Hrishikesh Pathak reportedly stated: "The court had issued summons to them (Ekta and Shobha Kapoor) and asked them to appear before it in connection with the matter." 

He further added, "They (Kapoors), however, informed the court that certain scenes in the series were removed after the objection. But they did not appear before the court following which the warrant was issued against them."

For the unversed, XXX is an erotic comedy-drama with each episode featuring a different plotline subjecting to different aspects of sexual relationships. The first season came out in 2018, with the second installment premiered in January 2020.

XXX is directed by Ken Ghosh (season 1) for the ALT Balaji platform. The series feature Kyra Dutt, Aparnaa Bajpai, Rithvik Dhanjani, Shantanu Maheshwari, Ankit Gera, Pryanca Talukdar and Aparna Sharma. Season 2 was directed by Akshay Choubey. 

Areeba Habib and Ekta Kapoor's sweet Instagram ... 02:08 PM | 1 Jun, 2021

Breaking barriers and complimenting the artist of a neighbouring country seems pretty challenging but Areeba Habib's ...

More From This Category
Shilpa Shetty redefines dance goals with latest ...
04:00 PM | 29 Sep, 2022
First trailer of Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial's ...
03:51 PM | 29 Sep, 2022
‘Pasoori’ famed Pakistani singer Ali Sethi ...
12:16 PM | 29 Sep, 2022
Probe initiated as TikTok star’s video inside ...
10:19 AM | 29 Sep, 2022
Nasir Adeeb reveals script-writing fee for Maula ...
11:59 PM | 28 Sep, 2022
Kinza Hashmi and Ameer Gilani gear up for new ...
09:23 PM | 28 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shilpa Shetty redefines dance goals with latest video
04:00 PM | 29 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr