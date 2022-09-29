Arrest warrants for Ekta Kapoor and her mother over erotic web series 'XXX'

Indian producer and director Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor have been summoned by Bihar's Begusarai Court following the issuance of arrest warrants on charges of insulting soldiers and disgracing their families with objectionable scenes in the second season of her latest web series, XXX.

According to multiple media outlets, complainant and ex-serviceman in Begusarai Shambhu Kumar filed the complaint in 2020 while judge Vikas Kumar issued the warrant.

XXX aired on ALTBalaji –owned by Ekta Kapoor's TV company Balaji Telefilms– with whom Shobha Kapoor is associated.

Kumar's advocate, Hrishikesh Pathak reportedly stated: "The court had issued summons to them (Ekta and Shobha Kapoor) and asked them to appear before it in connection with the matter."

He further added, "They (Kapoors), however, informed the court that certain scenes in the series were removed after the objection. But they did not appear before the court following which the warrant was issued against them."

For the unversed, XXX is an erotic comedy-drama with each episode featuring a different plotline subjecting to different aspects of sexual relationships. The first season came out in 2018, with the second installment premiered in January 2020.

XXX is directed by Ken Ghosh (season 1) for the ALT Balaji platform. The series feature Kyra Dutt, Aparnaa Bajpai, Rithvik Dhanjani, Shantanu Maheshwari, Ankit Gera, Pryanca Talukdar and Aparna Sharma. Season 2 was directed by Akshay Choubey.