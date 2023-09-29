Search

Islamabad weather update today

12:06 PM | 29 Sep, 2023
Islamabad weather update today
Source: File Photo

Partly cloudy weather to persist in the twin cities of Islamabad, and Rawalpindi on Friday.

Islamabad Rain Update

Amid the cloudy weather, PMD also predicted chances of rain-wind at isolated places in capital during evening, and night.

Islamabad Temperature Today

The mercury was recorded at 28 before noon and it can touch 34°C during peak hours. Humidity was recorded at over 45 percent in the metropolis. Winds blew at 7km/h.

Max UV Index was recorded at 4 which is moderate, with visibility around 5km.

Islamabad Air Quality

The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at 104, which is unhealthy.

Health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups. Healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure. Limit outdoor activity.

Synoptic Situation

A westerly wave is affecting western parts of the country and likely to persist upper parts till tomorrow.

Rain-wind/thunderstorm (with snowfall over high mountains) is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region and Gilgit-Baltistan. Dry weather is likely to prevail over other areas of the country, while hot in southern parts.

