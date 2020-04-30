White House unfollows Indian PM Modi on Twitter
Web Desk
08:56 AM | 30 Apr, 2020
White House unfollows Indian PM Modi on Twitter
Share

WASHINGTON – In its surprise move, the White House has unfollowed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter.

It has also unfollowed the Twitter handle of Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, the Prime Minister’s office and the Indian embassy in the United States (US).

The move indicates a possible souring of ties between the US and Indian leaders.

Three weeks ago, Modi had the ‘honour’ of being the only world leader followed by Washington’s official handle.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has urged Indian Ministry of External Affairs to take note of the move.

Earlier, United States (US) Commission on International Religious Freedom has demanded that India should be put on a religious freedom blacklist over drastic downturn under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.   

In its annual report, the commission said that Modi's Hindu nationalist government, allowed violence against minorities and their houses of worship with impunity.

It also pointed to comments by Indian Home Minister Amit Shah, who notoriously referred to mostly Muslim migrants as termites, and to a citizenship law that has triggered nationwide protests.    

The report also criticized Indian Supreme Court's decision on Babri Mosque.

More From This Category
War-torn Yemen reports first coronavirus deaths
04:59 PM | 30 Apr, 2020
Over 20,000 British travellers to return home ...
04:36 PM | 30 Apr, 2020
WHO calls emergency meeting today to assess ...
10:28 AM | 30 Apr, 2020
White House unfollows Indian PM Modi on Twitter
08:56 AM | 30 Apr, 2020
Manila photographers dominate second week of ...
05:16 PM | 29 Apr, 2020
China refutes Indian claims of COVID-19 kits give ...
02:58 PM | 29 Apr, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan takes a break from social media
02:55 PM | 30 Apr, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr