Where’s Hibatullah Akhunzada, Taliban reveals whereabouts of Taliban supreme leader

07:27 PM | 30 Aug, 2021
KABUL – The Taliban confirmed that group’s supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada, whose whereabouts have remained unknown, is in Kandhar, Afghanistan.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid in a statement on Sunday said that Akhundzada, who have never made a public appearance, in Kandha, the birth place of the movement.

 “He [the supreme leader] will soon appear in public,” added deputy spokesman Bilal Karimi.

Akhundzada is leading the Taliban as its chief since 2016 following the killing of his his predecessor, Mullah Mansour Akhtar, in UA air strike.

Until now, the public profile of the so-called commander of faithful has largely been limited to the release of messages during Islamic holidays.

The Taliban’s supreme commander has not issued any statement since the group regained power in Afghanistan earlier this month.

