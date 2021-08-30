First PIA flight with medical supplies lands in Afghanistan

08:39 PM | 30 Aug, 2021
First PIA flight with medical supplies lands in Afghanistan
ISLAMABAD – The first cargo flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) carrying medical supplies of World Health Organization (WHO) landed at Mazar-i-Sharif Airport, Afghanistan, on Monday.

The Boeing 777 AP-BHV took off from Islamabad with the consignment, the first international flight to Afghanistan since the Taliban have taken control of the country.

Pakistan Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Khan in a tweet said, “First PIA Cargo flight with WHO medical supplies from Islamabad to Mazar Sharif today”.

“A humanitarian air bridge for essential supplies to Afghanistan in coordination with international agencies. Thanx PIA,” he wrote.

Last week, WHO had announced to establish an air bridge into the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif with the help of Pakistani authorities.

The medical aid comprises trauma kits and emergency supplies for hospitals, as well as medicines for treating chronic malnutrition in children.

