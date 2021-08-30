Petrol price in Pakistan likely to decrease by Rs3.5 per litre from Sept 1
09:14 PM | 30 Aug, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The prices of petroleum products in Pakistan are likely to decrease by up to Rs5 per litre from September 1, 2021.
Media reports said that the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has forwarded a summary to the government, suggesting a decrease by Rs3.5/litre in petrol price and Rs5 in high speech diesel price for first fifteen days of the next month.
The regulatory body has proposed Rs2 reduction in light speed diesel’s price and Rs3/litre in kerosene oil price.
The final decision will be taken by the finance ministry after taking the prime minister on board.
