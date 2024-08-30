Rain-triggered landslide kills 12 of family in Upper Dir

UPPER DIR – At least 12 people of a family were killed after a landslide struck a house in Upper Dir on wee hours of Friday.

According to the police, the deceased include 9 children, 2 women, and one man.

The tragic incident occurred in the Patrak area of Upper Dir in Maidan, where heavy rainfall and darkness at night made the rescue operation extremely difficult.

A large number of local residents, along with personnel from Rescue 1122 Upper Dir, police, Dir Levies, and Civil Defence, participated in the rescue operations.

According to the police, after facing significant challenges, the bodies of those trapped and killed were eventually retrieved.