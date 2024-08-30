PAKvBAN: Rain delays toss in second Test in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI – Rain delayed the toss for the second Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday.
Intermittent showers have been drenching the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad since morning, with rain expected to continue until the afternoon.
The stadium’s outfield is heavily waterlogged, though the pitch remains fully covered. Once the rain subsides, a roller will be used to prepare the pitch.
This match is crucial for Pakistan, as they must win to avoid a series defeat after losing the opener by 10 wickets last week at the same venue.
Pakistan named a 12-man squad for the Test, dropping Shaheen Afridi and adding Mir Hamza and Abrar Ahmed.
Shan Masood (c), Saud Shakeel (vc), Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Abdullah Shafique, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shehzad
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 30, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 365.2 for buying, and 368.70 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.6 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|365.2
|368.70
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.6
|76.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.9
|74.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.93
|189.13
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.6
|740.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.