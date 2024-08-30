Search

PAKvBAN: Rain delays toss in second Test in Rawalpindi

Web Desk
09:31 AM | 30 Aug, 2024
RAWALPINDI – Rain delayed the toss for the second Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Intermittent showers have been drenching the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad since morning, with rain expected to continue until the afternoon.

The stadium’s outfield is heavily waterlogged, though the pitch remains fully covered. Once the rain subsides, a roller will be used to prepare the pitch.

This match is crucial for Pakistan, as they must win to avoid a series defeat after losing the opener by 10 wickets last week at the same venue.

Pakistan named a 12-man squad for the Test, dropping Shaheen Afridi and adding Mir Hamza and Abrar Ahmed.

Pakistan's squad for second Test

Shan Masood (c), Saud Shakeel (vc), Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Abdullah Shafique, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shehzad

