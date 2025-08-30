BISE Kohat Inter Class 12th Results 2025; Check Results here

KOHAT – Thousands of Class 11 and 12 students under BISE Kohat are set to check their Intermediate Part 2 first annual examination 2025 results today.

Kohat board will release results online at 2:00 pm, while a special ceremony for position holders will take place at the Kohat board office at 10:00 am. Students across the region are eagerly waiting to see the results of their year-long efforts.

BISE Kohat Inter Results 2025

Please visit https://www.bisek.edu.pk and enter your roll number to access detailed marks (DMC).

SMS: Results can also be received instantly by sending the roll number to 9818.

For a full record, the detailed results gazette will be uploaded on the board’s official website.

Today is an exciting day across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as other boards—including Peshawar, Abbottabad, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, and Mardan—are also announcing their intermediate results.