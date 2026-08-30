Synergy Group shines at Dragons of Pakistan 2026 with Seven Awards

KARACHI – Synergy Group has emerged as one of the major winners at the Dragons of Pakistan 2026 Awards, taking home seven accolades across multiple categories for its creative and strategic campaigns for Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and KFC Pakistan.

Pakistan’s largest integrated marketing communications conglomerate secured haul of three Gold, two Silver and two Bronze Dragons through its subsidiaries Synergy Advertising and Synite Digital. Dragons of Pakistan awards evaluate Pakistani entries through international judging panels based outside Pakistan, with campaigns assessed through an independent, merit-based process.

Five awards for PSO campaigns

Synergy Advertising led the group’s performance with five awards for PSO. The agency’s Safety Starts Young campaign won a Gold Dragon, while its Made in Pakistan campaign secured both a Gold Dragon and a Bronze Dragon.

Meanwhile, the Blaze Xtreme campaign added another Silver Dragon and Bronze Dragon to the group’s tally.

KFC campaigns add two more honours

Synite Digital also contributed to Synergy Group’s winning streak with two awards for KFC Pakistan. Its Champions Deal (Wicket Gone, Zinger On) campaign earned a Gold Dragon, while the HotShot Shakers campaign received a Silver Dragon. Together, the campaigns gave Synergy Group recognition across a diverse range of creative and strategic categories.

Synergy Group Chairman and CEO Ahmed Kapadia said the awards reaffirmed the company’s belief that ideas rooted in Pakistani culture and developed with strategic purpose can compete at a high level. Kapadia said the significance of the achievement lies not only in the number of awards but also in the diversity of campaigns, clients and teams recognised.

He said creativity should go beyond communication by influencing audiences, strengthening brands and producing meaningful results.

Synergy chief also praised the group’s teams and thanked its clients for placing their trust in the agency and supporting ambitious creative work.

The latest achievement adds to Synergy Group’s longstanding presence in Pakistan’s advertising and marketing industry. Established in 1999, the group has built a record of recognition at major industry platforms, with its latest Dragons of Pakistan performance highlighting its focus on creativity, effectiveness, strategic thinking and local consumer insight.

The company said its ability to combine cultural understanding with innovative ideas and strategic execution has helped it create campaigns capable of connecting with audiences while generating value for clients.