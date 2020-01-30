Iqra Aziz pens down a sweet message for husband Yasir Hussain

Asma Malik
12:39 PM | 30 Jan, 2020
Iqra Aziz pens down a sweet message for husband Yasir Hussain
Share

KARACHI - Pakistani TV star Iqra Aziz can’t stop gushing over how lucky she is to have husband Yasir Hussain in her life.

Taking to Instagram, she posted a loved-up photo with him a heartfelt note.

The Sunu Chanda starlet wrote: “I want you to be with me, when I’m working, when I’m not, when I’m lazy, when I’m happy, when I’m sad, when I’m emotional, when I feel maybe I’m not worth it, basically I always want you to be with me to remind me how lucky and blessed I am with what Allah has given me.”

Yasir was quick to leave a comment on her post.

The celebrity couple has been the talk of the town since Yasir publicly proposed Iqra last year. Yasir and Iqra tied the knot on December 28, 2019, and later enjoyed their honeymoon in Sri Lanka.

Stay tuned to Daily Pakistan Global for more news and updates.

More From This Category
Vanessa Bryant pays tribute to husband Kobe ...
05:00 PM | 30 Jan, 2020
Mehwish Hayat has no patience for bullies and ...
04:18 PM | 30 Jan, 2020
Wasim Akram is proud of Shaniera's successful ...
03:23 PM | 30 Jan, 2020
Sonya Hussyn reveals why she refused to play ...
02:51 PM | 30 Jan, 2020
Iqra Aziz pens down a sweet message for husband ...
12:39 PM | 30 Jan, 2020
This British Envoy is in love with Pakistani food ...
11:50 AM | 30 Jan, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Vanessa Bryant pays tribute to husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna
05:00 PM | 30 Jan, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr