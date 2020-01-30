Iqra Aziz pens down a sweet message for husband Yasir Hussain
Share
KARACHI - Pakistani TV star Iqra Aziz can’t stop gushing over how lucky she is to have husband Yasir Hussain in her life.
Taking to Instagram, she posted a loved-up photo with him a heartfelt note.
The Sunu Chanda starlet wrote: “I want you to be with me, when I’m working, when I’m not, when I’m lazy, when I’m happy, when I’m sad, when I’m emotional, when I feel maybe I’m not worth it, basically I always want you to be with me to remind me how lucky and blessed I am with what Allah has given me.”
Yasir was quick to leave a comment on her post.
The celebrity couple has been the talk of the town since Yasir publicly proposed Iqra last year. Yasir and Iqra tied the knot on December 28, 2019, and later enjoyed their honeymoon in Sri Lanka.
Stay tuned to Daily Pakistan Global for more news and updates.
- Pakistan temporarily suspends flight operations to and from China to ...11:51 AM | 31 Jan, 2020
- WHO declares coronavirus epidemic as a global health emergency10:41 AM | 31 Jan, 2020
- Indian troops martyr a Kashmiri youth in Occupied Kashmir09:38 AM | 31 Jan, 2020
- PM Imran formally launches ‘Ehsaas Kafaalat’ Programme today09:05 AM | 31 Jan, 2020
- Pakistani man gets top post in New York police’s volunteer force10:21 PM | 30 Jan, 2020
- Mehwish Hayat has no patience for bullies and here's proof04:18 PM | 30 Jan, 2020
- Wasim Akram is proud of Shaniera's successful campaign for a clean ...03:23 PM | 30 Jan, 2020
- Sonya Hussyn reveals why she refused to play Mehwish's role in MPTH02:51 PM | 30 Jan, 2020
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019