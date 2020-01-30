Iqra Aziz pens down a sweet message for husband Yasir Hussain

KARACHI - Pakistani TV star Iqra Aziz can’t stop gushing over how lucky she is to have husband Yasir Hussain in her life.

Taking to Instagram, she posted a loved-up photo with him a heartfelt note.

The Sunu Chanda starlet wrote: “I want you to be with me, when I’m working, when I’m not, when I’m lazy, when I’m happy, when I’m sad, when I’m emotional, when I feel maybe I’m not worth it, basically I always want you to be with me to remind me how lucky and blessed I am with what Allah has given me.”

Yasir was quick to leave a comment on her post.

The celebrity couple has been the talk of the town since Yasir publicly proposed Iqra last year. Yasir and Iqra tied the knot on December 28, 2019, and later enjoyed their honeymoon in Sri Lanka.

Stay tuned to Daily Pakistan Global for more news and updates.