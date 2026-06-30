Ducky Bhai’s wife Aroob secures bail in High-profile Betting App Case

LAHORE – Relief for Aroob Jatoi, wife of YouTuber Saad-ur-Rehman, aka Ducky Bhai, in online betting app promotion case amid high-profile investigation in gambling cae which also led to separate bribery allegations against officials involved in the probe.

Additional Sessions Judge Nusrat Sadiqi announced the verdict after hearing Jatoi’s bail petition, allowing her to retain interim bail as legal proceedings continue.

The latest development comes months after the Lahore High Court (LHC) granted bail to officials accused of accepting a bribe in connection with the same investigation.

Earlier this year, LHC Justice Abhar Gul Khan approved the bail petitions of former Additional Director Sarfraz Chaudhry, Shoaib Riaz, and Salman Aziz. The court ordered their release against surety bonds of Rs100,000 each. The controversy dates back to December 28, 2025, when the FIA Central Court in Lahore heard bail applications filed by four officials of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency.

The court granted bail to Assistant Director Mujtaba, Inspector Ali Raza, and Sub-Inspector Yasir Gujar after directing each to submit surety bonds of Rs100,000. However, the bail plea of Salman Aziz was rejected.

During the proceedings, defence counsel argued that the accused had been falsely implicated and pointed to alleged inconsistencies in the prosecution’s case. According to the defence, investigators claimed a bribe of Rs9 million while also referring to a recovery of Rs40 million, raising questions over the prosecution’s narrative.

The defence further maintained that the accused had no involvement in any alleged bribery and stressed that no complainant had come forward in the case. After hearing arguments from both sides, the court granted bail to three of the accused while refusing relief to Salman Aziz, directing that the trial continue in accordance with the law.

Ducky Bhai, and his wife, Aroob Jatoi, are facing legal proceedings over allegations of promoting online betting applications. National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) launched the investigation in June 2025, claiming the couple advertised betting platforms through their social media accounts.

Ducky was arrested at Lahore airport in August 2025 before later securing bail from the Lahore High Court. In February 2026, both he and Aroob Jatoi were formally indicted, pleaded not guilty, and are contesting the charges.

Aroob Jatoi has since obtained confirmed interim bail from a Lahore sessions court. Meanwhile, the investigation also led to a separate bribery case against several NCCIA officials accused of accepting illegal payments during the probe.