This US city allows Muslims to use mosques' speakers for call to prayer

09:36 AM | 30 Mar, 2022
This US city allows Muslims to use mosques’ speakers for call to prayer
Source: masjidannur.org
Administration of the United States city of Minneapolis for the first time has allowed Muslims to broadcast Azan (call to prayer) outside the doors of the mosques.

According to CBS Minnesota, the mosques are now permitted to use speakers for the call to prayer for thrice a day as it is not allowed to be broadcast in the morning or at night.

There are also some limitations that Azan will be kept to 70 decibels or less under the noise Ordinance.

The ruling come after City council member Jamal Osman submitted the bill in Minneapolis council in the name of "equality".

Before the much-admired decision, Muslims had to rely on alarms.

“This is huge. This is huge to many people who call Minneapolis home,” Osman said after his bill was accepted.

Hamtramck was the first city in the US to legalise Azan in 2004.

