This US city allows Muslims to use mosques’ speakers for call to prayer
Share
Administration of the United States city of Minneapolis for the first time has allowed Muslims to broadcast Azan (call to prayer) outside the doors of the mosques.
According to CBS Minnesota, the mosques are now permitted to use speakers for the call to prayer for thrice a day as it is not allowed to be broadcast in the morning or at night.
There are also some limitations that Azan will be kept to 70 decibels or less under the noise Ordinance.
The ruling come after City council member Jamal Osman submitted the bill in Minneapolis council in the name of "equality".
Before the much-admired decision, Muslims had to rely on alarms.
“This is huge. This is huge to many people who call Minneapolis home,” Osman said after his bill was accepted.
Hamtramck was the first city in the US to legalise Azan in 2004.
In a first, Bengali Imam says Azan at London’s ... 07:56 PM | 9 May, 2021
A British-Muslim has won the heart of Ummah with his soul touch call to prayer recited at London’s iconic Tower ...
- Advantages and disadvantages of foliar fertilizer spray on plants07:38 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
- How to avoid reduce cattle milk in hot weather?09:23 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
- Drinking water importance for lactating animals08:16 AM | 19 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Fertilizer Broadcasting06:37 AM | 16 Mar, 2022
- Cattle lumpy skin disease and identification09:52 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
- Sensitive data of Pakistan's Finance ministry hacked in cyber attack: ...10:53 AM | 30 Mar, 2022
- TECNO #ShowYourSpark engages TikTokers, fans in interesting dance ...10:42 AM | 30 Mar, 2022
-
- This US city allows Muslims to use mosques’ speakers for call to ...09:36 AM | 30 Mar, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:35 AM | 30 Mar, 2022
- Indian influencer Silky recreates Nadia Afgan's 'Suno Chanda' ...06:25 PM | 29 Mar, 2022
- Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman dance their heart out on 'Chal Chalein' ...05:20 PM | 29 Mar, 2022
- Naimal Khawar's dreamy dance video goes viral04:25 PM | 29 Mar, 2022
-
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022