Lahore Qalandars fine Shaheen Afridi Rs1m for security protocol violation

LAHORE – Lahore Qalandars have imposed a fine of Rs1 million on captain Shaheen Afridi for violating security protocols.

A few days earlier, reports emerged that Shaheen Afridi and Sikandar Raza had forcibly taken some individuals into their hotel room. Police had accused both cricketers of breaching security regulations.

According to reports, Punjab Police wrote a letter to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and PSL management, alleging that the players allowed unauthorized individuals into the hotel.

In its letter, the police stressed the need for strict measures to prevent such incidents in the future, following which the Qalandars decided to impose the fine.