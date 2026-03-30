School Classes in Lahore, Punjab to restart from April 1, confirms minister

LAHORE – Students across Punjab enjoyed 20 days break due to fuel shortage, and now it’s time to get back to school from April 1 as the government announced regular classroom from the start of next month.

Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat confirmed the development with 5-day schedule while outlining series of measures aimed at strengthening the education system and ensuring transparency in examinations.

There will be no online or hybrid schedules, from April as institutions must strictly follow the five-day academic week, and options such as opening only three or four days a week will not be permitted.

Minister revealed that the academic calendar is being revised to better support students preparing for next year’s exams. The adjustments are intended to provide candidates with sufficient preparation time so they can perform effectively in their upcoming tests.

He further acknowledged that online classes often make it difficult for teachers to give full attention to every student. Despite this, he urged students to stay focused and take their lectures seriously in order to keep up with their studies.

Schools Closed on March 9