vivo Y31d launches in Pakistan with 7200mAh Battery, promising Extended Power for Heavy Users

LAHORE – vivo has officially unveiled the vivo Y31d smartphone in Pakistan, introducing a smartphone focused on long-lasting battery life, improved durability, and smooth everyday performance.

The newly launched device features vivo’s largest battery to date, designed to support users who rely on their smartphones for extended productivity, entertainment, and connectivity throughout the day.

Largest battery ever in a vivo phone

At the core of the vivo Y31d smartphone is a 7200mAh BlueVolt battery, which the company says is its biggest smartphone battery so far. According to vivo, the device can deliver up to 11.8 hours of continuous gameplay, 14.5 hours of navigation on a single charge, 45 hours of video playback.

The phone also supports 44W FlashCharge, enabling faster charging to minimize downtime. For safety and reliability, the device incorporates 25-Dimension Security Protection, combined with 43,200 real-time temperature checks per day, helping ensure safe charging and stable thermal management.

In addition, the phone is designed for long-term battery health. Its 6-year battery health design ensures the battery retains at least 80% of its original capacity after 1,600 charge cycles, aiming to reduce battery degradation and extend the device’s lifespan.

Built for durability and real-world conditions

The vivo Y31d smartphone also emphasizes durability for everyday use. It comes with IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance certifications, allowing the device to withstand rain, water spray, and low-temperature conditions.

The phone introduces several usability features designed for wet environments, including:

One-Tap Water & Dust Ejection

Moisture Detection

Wet-Hand Touch

These functions help maintain smooth operation even when the phone is exposed to water.

The device also offers enhanced physical durability. It carries the SGS 5-Star Premium Performance Mark for Overall Unit Drop Resistance, along with military-grade drop resistance and Titan Glass protection.

Snapdragon processor and smooth performance

The vivo Y31d smartphone runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 2 4G platform, one of Qualcomm’s capable 4G chipsets in this category, designed to deliver efficient performance while reducing power consumption and heat during daily usage and gaming.

vivo says the device offers a 50-month smooth experience, maintaining consistent performance over extended use.

The smartphone also features a 120Hz refresh rate display with 1250 nits peak brightness, ensuring visibility in bright sunlight and smoother visuals.

For audio, the phone includes up to 400% large volume, aimed at improving clarity during calls and media playback in noisy environments.

OriginOS 6 and AI-powered features

The device runs OriginOS 6, vivo’s latest operating system, which introduces the Origin Island interface. The feature provides contextual suggestions and quick actions through tools like Drag & Go and Copy & Go.

Several AI-powered features are also included, such as:

AI SuperLink

AI Magic Move

AI Caption

AI Creation

These tools are designed to support communication, creativity, and productivity in everyday digital tasks.

Design and colors

In terms of design, the vivo Y31d smartphone is available in two color options:

Feather Gold

Starlight Grey

The device features a one-piece-like design, where the back cover aligns closely with the frame. A metallic camera module adds a premium visual element.

The smartphone also incorporates an ergonomic curved design and a flagship quad-curved back cover, intended to improve comfort during extended use.

Price and availability in Pakistan

The vivo Y31d smartphone will be available in Pakistan in three storage configurations:

6GB + 128GB – Rs. 57,999

8GB + 128GB – Rs. 65,999

8GB + 256GB – Rs. 72,999

Pre-orders will begin March 31, while nationwide availability starts April 4.

The smartphone is approved by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, ensuring compatibility with all mobile networks in Pakistan.

After-sales support and telecom offer

vivo is offering a one-year warranty for the device, along with a 15-day free replacement policy and six months warranty for accessories.

Additionally, users on the Zong 4G network can receive 12GB of free mobile internet, provided through 2GB per month for six months, when the SIM card is inserted in SIM Slot 1.