ECC meeting underway in Islamabad to review countrywide economic situation
Web Desk
01:32 PM | 30 May, 2020
ECC meeting underway in Islamabad to review countrywide economic situation
Share

ISLAMABAD - A meeting of Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) is in progress in Islamabad today (Saturday).

According to media details, Adviser on Finance Dr Hafeez Shaikh is presiding over the meeting.

The meeting will discuss overall economic situation of the country and it will also review matters of the power sector.

More From This Category
Gulf Air starts flights from Pakistan after ...
06:39 PM | 30 May, 2020
ECC meeting underway in Islamabad to review ...
01:32 PM | 30 May, 2020
Petrol prices likely to go down by Rs5-10 in ...
07:33 PM | 27 May, 2020
Hafeez Sheikh vows to provide maximum relief to ...
11:55 AM | 27 May, 2020
Govt rejects rumours of fuel shortage in Pakistan
07:48 PM | 26 May, 2020
FDI increases 126.8% to $2.281 billion in ...
03:10 PM | 26 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Raising a daughter is a huge responsibility: Humaima Malick
05:08 PM | 30 May, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr