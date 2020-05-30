ECC meeting underway in Islamabad to review countrywide economic situation
01:32 PM | 30 May, 2020
ISLAMABAD - A meeting of Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) is in progress in Islamabad today (Saturday).
According to media details, Adviser on Finance Dr Hafeez Shaikh is presiding over the meeting.
The meeting will discuss overall economic situation of the country and it will also review matters of the power sector.
