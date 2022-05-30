Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on May 30, 2022
08:54 AM | 30 May, 2022
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market on May 30, 2022 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|200
|202
|Euro
|EUR
|214
|216
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|252
|254.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|53.9
|54.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|52.6
|53.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|140
|141.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|538.87
|543.37
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|154.5
|156.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.5
|23.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|29.21
|29.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|25.81
|26.16
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.59
|2.67
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.53
|1.58
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|662.41
|667.41
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|46.07
|46.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|130.93
|132.13
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|21.18
|21.48
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|526.96
|531.46
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|55.66
|56.16
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|142
|144
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|20.52
|20.82
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|211.14
|212.89
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|5.92
|6.02
- Impact of climate change on Pakistani agriculture06:22 AM | 27 May, 2022
- Pakistan becomes a full member of the international olive council09:53 PM | 22 May, 2022
- Impact of Climate Change on Mango Production in Pakistan08:30 PM | 19 May, 2022
- Pakistan agriculture facing severe water shortage06:33 AM | 16 May, 2022
- Effects of severe heat wave on crops in Pakistan06:17 PM | 11 May, 2022
- Pakistan jumps six places in WEF’s 2021 tourism rankings10:55 AM | 30 May, 2022
- Pakistan's Mueed Baloch wins silver in 400m race in Iran10:11 AM | 30 May, 2022
- Pakistan declares high alert against Monkeypox as outbreak reported ...09:36 AM | 30 May, 2022
- Pakistan denies sending any delegation to Israel09:10 AM | 30 May, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:54 AM | 30 May, 2022
Indian Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead
06:15 PM | 29 May, 2022
- Pakistani Olympian Mahoor Shahzad is engaged!09:32 AM | 29 May, 2022
- Watch – Saba Qamar loses her cool at press conference09:36 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan gets clean chit in drugs case07:47 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022