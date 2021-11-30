Supreme Court grants bail to MNA Ali Wazir
Web Desk
01:35 PM | 30 Nov, 2021
Supreme Court grants bail to MNA Ali Wazir
ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court of Pakistan Tuesday set free MNA Ali Wazir.

The Waziristan lawmaker has been directed to deposit surety bonds worth Rs400,000.

Ali Wazir was arrested on charges of issuing statements against state institutions during a speech on December 16, 2020. The FIR against the MNA was registered at a Karachi police station.

Wazir had filed an appeal against the Sindh High Court's (SHC) verdict which had dismissed his bail plea. The lawmaker had claimed that he is innocent and not guilty of the offences mentioned in the FIR.

