License of Pakistani news channel suspended for airing hate material
ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has suspended the license of a private news channel (24 News) for airing hate inciting content during a special transmission on Youm e Ashura.
According to a press release, PEMRA had issued an advisory to all television channels on August 20, directing them to avoid airing the contents which incite hate or fan sectarianism or vitiate inter faith Harmony.
The 24NewsHD a part of Central Media Network Private Limited aired "hate material during its special Muharram 10 transmission without exercising any editorial control" thus violating PEMRA policies.
The license of the channel has been suspended under section 30(3) of the Pemra Ordinance, 2002 after receiving the complaints regarding the transmission and to avoiding law and order disruption.
PEMRA also issued a show-cause notice to the channel, directing it to reply within 14 days, it added. "The channel has been given the opportunity to present its stance according to the law," it said.
The license would remain suspended till conclusion of the inquiry.
