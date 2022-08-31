Imran Khan appears before IHC in contempt case
ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will resume hearing of a contempt case against PTI Chairman Imran Khan today (Wednesday).
A bench headed by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah will hear the case, which was case initiated after his fiery statement against a female additional sessions judge of the federal capital.
The PTI chief has reached the high court where strict security measures have been taken by the Islamabad police.
Police have cordoned off the court while unauthorized persons are not allowed to enter the premises.
A day earlier, Khan submitted his response to a show-cause notice issued by the high court in the case. Pleading the court to quash the terrorism case against him, the PTI chief offered to withdraw his words against the district and sessions judge.
"As someone who believes in rule of law and a strong independent justice system, the respondent does not believe in hurting the feelings of honorable judges.
"The respondent submits with humility that if words he uttered is regarded as inappropriate, he is willing to take them back," Imran Khan said, adding that his remarks would not undermine the justice system of the country.
During the last hearing, the court had issued show-cause notice to Khan and summoned him on August 31. Furthermore, the court sought transcript of Imran Khan's statement.
Justice Kiyani had remarked that the case did not concern to a judge of the lower court but it is about the whole judiciary. "How a country can run its affairs If state institutions are unable to do their jobs," he commented.
The high court took notice after the former prime minister warned the Additional Sessions Judge Zeba, who granted PTI leader Shahbaz Gill into the custody of Islamabad Police, in a sedition case.
The defiant politician alleged that Additional Sessions Judge was aware that Gill was tortured, but she did not release him on bail. “Zeba! Be ready, we will take action against you,” Khan warned while hurling threats at judiciary and Islamabad police officials.
On Sunday, the PTI chief was booked in a terrorism case on the complaint of Islamabad Saddar Magistrate Ali Javed for threatening the female judge.
The FIR said Imran Khan threatened the additional sessions judge of Islamabad with a view to terrorism the high officials of the police and the judiciary, so that they could not fulfil their duties and refrain from taking action against the PTI due to fear of Imran.
Meanwhile, Islamabad High Court has granted a three-day transit bail to Khan in the case filed against him last night.
The interior ministry reportedly asked written permission from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's office to arrest Khan following the registration of the case.
