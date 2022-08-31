‘I love you all’ – Hira Mani ecstatic on crossing 7 million followers on Instagram

‘I love you all’ – Hira Mani ecstatic on crossing 7 million followers on Instagram
Source: Hira Mani (Instagram)
KARACHI – When it comes to glamming up, we often look up to gorgeous Pakistani celebrity Hira Mani, the ultimate superwoman in the world of glitz and glamour.

The 32-year-old shot to unprecedented fame with her impeccable acting in hit dramas like Do Bol, Sun Yara and Meray Paas Tum Ho.

She keeps her relationship with fans intact through social media where she used to share her photos and videos of her routine activities. From glamorous photoshoots to funny videos, Hina often treats her fans with entertaining posts on Instagram.

The active interaction has helped Hira Mani to cross seven million followers on Instagram. The actress shared a video of her performance at a concert in London as she dropped the good news.

“Bohat bohat shukriya 7 million followers hougaye ajj mujeu Pata hai 7 billion log jo instagram nahi use kertey woh bhe mujhse piyar kertey hain I love you all app hain tou main hun … mere taraf se app sub ko bohat piyar [Thank you so much as I achieved 7 million followers today. I know the 7 billion people not using Instagram also loeve me. I love you all as what I am is because of your]”.

On the work front, Hira Mani had paired up with Pakistani heartthrob Junaid Khan for his song Yadaan which has been loved by the fans.

